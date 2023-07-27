Release Of Jailer's Kaavaalaa Telugu Version At CMR College cancelled, Out On YouTube

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is one of the most awaited Tamil films this year, and it will hit the big screen on August 10. The anticipation among Rajini fans has reached a fever pitch for this film. This was further amped up due to the Telugu version of the super hit Kaavaalaa song that was scheduled to release on July 26 at CMR College, Telangana.

Sun Pictures, Jailer’s production company, then informed the fans that the launch had been cancelled following the unprecedented rains and adverse weather conditions in Hyderabad. The lyrical Telugu version of this song has now been released on Sun Picture’s YouTube channel. Besides the Telugu version of this song, makers have also unveiled the third song, Jujubee, from this film today. Both the numbers have struck a chord with the audience. One of the users commented that the Kaavaalaa song sounds better in Telugu. Users have also appreciated Anirudh Ravichander’s compositions in both numbers.

Some of Rajinikanth’s fans are disappointed because they are members of his fan club and have not been granted entry passes. They were looking forward to getting the pass for the grand audio launch event scheduled at Chennai’s prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28. Fans were dejected because it has always remained customary to issue them the entry pass in advance when the shows for Rajinikanth’s films are held. This time, however, they were not issued any pass and do not have any information either regarding how to address this issue.

This star-studded audio-launch event will witness the presence of Rajinikanth, along with the charismatic duo of actress Ramya Krishnan and Tamannah Bhatia. The tickets for this audio launch were sold out in just 15 seconds.

The story of Jailer revolves around a notorious criminal behind bars, who plans a big jailbreak, along with his accomplices, and tries to flee. The Jailer Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) stands as an obstruction to their plan and foils it. Jailer boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Shiva Raj Kumar, Vinayakan, and others.

Besides this film, Rajinikanth has also wrapped up the shooting of his portion, for the film Lal Salaam written and directed by Aishwarya Dhanush. He will essay an extended cameo role in this film, billed to be a sports drama.