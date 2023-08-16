Release of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara-starrer Iraivan Postponed, New Date Awaited

The highly anticipated film Iraivan, featuring the dynamic duo Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, has faced a delay in its release date. Initially set to hit theatres on August 25 with a much-anticipated Pan-India release, the film’s debut has been postponed due to some pending work in the post-production phase. Reports indicate that the makers are diligently working to finalize a new release date, which might be unveiled alongside a fresh promotional poster on a special occasion.

The anticipation among audiences and fans is now centred around whether the film will secure a new release date or if the remaining work can be expedited to meet the previously announced date. Despite having completed the film’s shooting a few months ago, the final touches, particularly in the area of background music, are being meticulously fine-tuned.

Iraivan marks Jayam Ravi’s first cinematic appearance following the resounding success of the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan. With high expectations from his fervent fan base, the actor is poised to deliver another commercial hit, given the significant buzz surrounding the film.

The creative vision behind Iraivan has been brought to life by writer and director I Ahmed. The movie, spanning genres of drama, horror, and thriller, is slated for a simultaneous release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This multi-language approach is expected to significantly boost the film’s box office prospects. The lead roles in the film are essayed by Nayanthara, Jayam Ravi, and Lachu. The production has been helmed by Jayaram G and Sudhan Sundaram. The musical score is the creation of Yuva Shankar Raja, while the cinematography has been skillfully handled by Hari K Vedantam.

Nayanthara, a versatile actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, has a string of projects awaiting release. Beyond Iraivan, she is set to grace the screen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated film Jawan, scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. Another project in her roster is Test, directed by S Sashikanth. As the year draws to a close, Nayanthara has two films slated for December release: Auto Jaani and Lion. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is set to dazzle in two upcoming Tamil releases in November – Siren, directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, and Genie, a creation by Arjuna Jr.