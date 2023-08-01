Release Of Malayalam Actor Rahman's Samara Postponed, Makers Drop New Poster

Malayalam actor Rahman is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Samara. Directed by debutante filmmaker Charles Joseph, the sci-fi entertainer was previously scheduled to release on August 4. But moviegoers expecting to watch the film in the theaters on the given date, need to wait a little longer. According to reports, Samara’s release date has been postponed owing to technical reasons. Today, on August 1, the makers have dropped a new poster on social media, announcing that Samara will now mark its premiere in the theatres on August 11 instead of August 4.

“Samara Movie - In Theatres August 11th,” read the caption. The poster captures Rahman and Tamil actor Bharath Srinivasan standing on a cracked frozen lake amidst an overcast sky and an apparent snowstorm. There are also a few armed men at a distance. A helicopter can also be seen hovering above a giant vault-like structure, with the film’s title ‘Samara’ emblazoned on it. Judging by the poster, the protagonists appear to be tensed for an undesirable outcome.

Although reports claim that Samara has been shelved for one week due to technical constraints, there has been no official confirmation about the same. The trailer of the film was released four days ago. It showed Rahman slipping into the shoes of a police officer, going on a mission to a snowy region. Soon he found himself investigating a series of deaths. The trailer also promises plenty of high-octane action, violence, and gunfights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch

Samara is expected to take the audience on a futuristic tale. The first-look poster released in July captured Rahman and Bharath standing on a winding staircase made of books against the backdrop of a mystical library premise. Apart from Rahman and Bharath, the film also stars Mir Sarwar, Rahul Madhav, Govind Krishna, Dinesh Lamba, and Viviya Santh in important roles.

Samara is produced by MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese under the banners of Peacock Art Movies. Reportedly, major portions of the movie were filmed in the snowy landscapes of Kullu Manali, Dharamshala, and Jammu and Kashmir. Samara’s music is crooned by Deepak Warrier and Gopi Sundar.