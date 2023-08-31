Release Of Vinay Forrt And Anu Sithara-starrer Malayalam Film Vaathil Delayed

The much-awaited Malayalam suspense film, Vaathil, featuring the popular pair Vinay Forrt and Anu Sithara, has faced an unforeseen setback in its path to the cinema. Initially set for an August premiere, the movie’s release has been rescheduled to September due to unexpected technical challenges.

Under the skilful direction of Sarju Ramakanth, Vaathil is set to offer an exhilarating blend of emotions and suspense, featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara and Krishna Shankar, among others. The plot of the movie centres on the intricate dynamics of trust problems within a couple, depicted by Vinay Forrt and Anu Sithara, as they become ensnared in a series of doubts. With family sentiments as its focal point and an engaging storyline that introduces an assortment of captivating characters, the film is primed to provide an electrifying cinematic journey.

The trailer for Vaathil garnered significant attention from film enthusiasts, heightening anticipation for the suspenseful drama starring Vinay Forrt. The trailer begins with a distressed husband on the brink of despair, contemplating ending his life. Encouraged by his friend’s words of inspiration, Forrt’s character embarks on a journey to regain his zest for life, only to find his situation deteriorating further. The presence of the ensemble cast adds to the intrigue and excitement surrounding the film.

Apart from the compelling portrayals by Forrt and Sithara, the movie boasts a remarkable ensemble including Sunil Sukhada, Abin Bino, VK Baiju, Anjali Nair and Sminu Sijo. Their performances are anticipated to bring authenticity and richness to their characters. With its captivating storyline and talented cast, Vaathil is set to enthral viewers and make a significant impact in the world of cinema.

In contrast, Vinay Forrt’s latest comedy heist film Ramachandra Boss & Co is receiving a tepid reception from viewers and is unfortunately struggling at the box office. The movie, starring lead actor Nivin Pauly, is directed by the talented filmmaker Haneef Adeni, known for his previous works like Michael and The Great Father.