Relief for Omar Lulu as Kerala High Court Quashed NDPS Case Against Nalla Samayam

Kerala high court has quashed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case against the director and producer of the movie ‘Nalla Samayam’. A case was registered by the Kerala Excise Department for allegedly film promoting the use of narcotic substances and also showing how to use the drug MDMA. The filmmaker had pulled down his film from the theatres amid the case.

It is now reported that the director Omar lulu and the producer had approached the court to quash the case and the judge pronounced judgment in their favour. Justice V G Arun in his order said, “Enactment of scenes in a movie cannot lead to the assumption that the actors had actually done what they had enacted."

The case was registered under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Addressing the sections the case was registered under, he added, “I am certain that Section 27 will not apply since the enactment of scenes in a movie cannot lead to the assumption that the actors had actually done what they had enacted. If that reasoning is adopted, actors in villainous roles stand the risk of being tried and convicted for murder, arson, and rape.”

The excise department registered the case against the film trailer on December 30 based on a complaint alleging that one of the characters in the trailer claimed MDMA to be a substance that gives energy and happiness to the user. Also that the petitioners were found to be giving a wrong message to society.

Nalla Samayam stars Irshad Ali, Vijeesh (Noolunda), and Shalu Rahim in the lead. The film also stars five new faces. These include Neena Madhu, Nora John, and Gayathri Shankar. Nalla Samayam marks Omar Lulu’s fifth film. The director made his debut with Happy Wedding in 2016, followed by Chunkzz. However, he became a household name with Oru Adaar Love. The movie featured the viral song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

