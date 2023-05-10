It seems Afrobeat artist Rema just exploded onto the music scene, but he’s already taking over. With the recent release of the deluxe edition of his debut album Rave & Roses ULTRA, ever-growing popularity of ‘Calm Down’- the biggest Afrobeats song of 2022, and back-to-back international tours, the 23-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter has truly established himself as a live-force to reckon with.

And now, Rema is all set to captivate the Indian music lovers with his Afrobeat vocals this week, where ‘Calm Down’ will be the centerpiece of his highly-anticipated ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ in collaboration with homegrown music festival ‘I Love Live Entertainment’. Rema, who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India, will perform in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad between May 12 and 14.

Ahead of his show, Rema exclusively spoke to News18 Showsha and shared his excitement about performing in India for the first time. “India has been on my wish list since a long time. I am so excited that I could finally make it to the country and perform here for all my amazing fans. Growing up, I used to see my sister watch all the Indian songs and dance on TV so I have very fond memories associated with India. After my team told me we are doing this tour for real I was very happy as I was preparing for this for the longest. I have so much expectations and I really expect the people to come out for me," Rema said.

The singer further revealed that he wishes to collaborate with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and popular rapper Badshah. “I look forward to collaborate with Badshah and A.R Rahman. These are my two favourites right now but yes, I would love to explore some new opportunities here. I feel the way forward is to create a unique sound merging Afrobeats and Indian sound, that’s going to blow up! And I’d love to do a Naatu Naatu on stage."

Rema was still a bit of an underdog till the beginning of 2022. The kids would flock to him, but the mainstream wasn’t quite ready to accept him. But his smooth jazzy collaboration with American pop star Selena Gomez on ‘Calm Down’ made him a relatable icon to Gen Z’s stars of the future.

When asked about his biggest takeaway from the success of ‘Calm Down’ and working with Selena Gomez, Rema said, “Selena is a very amazing human being. While working on this song we talked a lot on video call. She’s been a friend. She came to my show and we have kept it very healthy and beautiful relationship working on this song. She was very communicative about it and was so keen on the idea of the song and made sure she complemented at my verse. Her voice is just so angelic and perfect and she is a beautiful soul and she puts that beautiful soul into music."

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.