Remember Actress Sheeba From Salman Khan's Suryavanshi? Here's What She's Up To Now

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep gained recognition for her role in the 1992 film Suryavanshi starring alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Throughout her career, she has appeared in several movies such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Pyaar Ka Saaya, Mr Bond, Hum Hain Kamaal Ke, Teesra Kaun, Surakshaa, Ravan Raaj: A True Story, Jeeo Shaan Se, Kaalia, Dum and many more.

Sheeba made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi. However, following a few film and television appearances, the actress preferred to stay away from the public glare for a while.

Following a break from her career, she made a comeback to the entertainment industry and ventured into television shows. However, despite working alongside renowned actors, she faced challenges in achieving significant success on the small screen. Sheeba was last seen in the television serial Haasil (2017–2018).

Sheeba tied the knot with filmmaker Akashdeep in 1996. The duo crossed paths while working together on a film set. Now, the couple has two sons. Her actor-director husband Akashdeep starred in the 2016 film Santa Banta and also directed his wife in films like Ghaath and Miss 420.

Suryavanshi remains a significant milestone in Sheeba’s career. She describes it as one of the most memorable experiences, with Salman Khan being a wonderful co-star. The actress once said in an interview, “I feel so happy seeing the way he has taken his career forward. There are so many memories I have from the film and I can’t point to any special one."

While the film Suryavanshi is what Sheeba is primarily remembered for, there is another project she collaborated with Salman Khan on that remains lesser known. Sheeba revealed that she produced a music album titled “Aag Lag Gayi thi" in which Salman was featured in one of the songs. The album comprised eight tracks, including a romantic track in which both Sheeba and Salman starred.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is best known for films including Sultan, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Ek Tha Tiger. Now, the actor is all set to star in films like Dancing Dad, Beyond the Star and Angry Young Men.