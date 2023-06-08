Remember Little Bhavesh Balchandani From Veer Ki Ardaas Veera? Here's What He's Up To Now

Veer Ki Ardaas Veera was a popular daily soap that aired on Star Plus from 2012 to 2015 and quickly became a fan favourite. With his innocence and protective nature for his sister Veera, Bhavesh Balchandani stole the hearts of the audience.

The brother-sister duo is still remembered by the audience. However, the actors are now all grown up and mature. Bhavesh has a massive fan following on his Instagram and he is quite active there.

Bhavesh began working as a child artist at an early age, and his work was well-received by the audience. He was also seen in Phulwa after Veera. In a previous interview, he stated that he also had to work due to bad financial conditions. Bhavesh has also appeared in films such as Ek Thi Daayan with Emraan Hashmi.

Talking about his most recent show, Crash Course streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Owlet Films, created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya. Along with Bhavesh, the series also featured an ensemble cast of some fresh faces - Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, starring alongside Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

The 10-episode series covers the narrative of two feuding coaching institutes and the impact they have on a group of young hopeful students preparing for competitive examinations. The students will be navigating friendship, love, heartbreaks, and peer pressure while being sucked into the power struggle between the coaching institutes. Not only that, but they are also fighting to meet their parents’ expectations. Annu Kapoor is depicted as a puppeteer in a new poster for the show, holding the future of the students in his hands.