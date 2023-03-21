Late 1980s heartthrob, Kumar Gaurav rose to overnight fame after starring in the 1981 film Love Story. Paired opposite actress Vijayta Pandit, Kumar with his boyish charm and adorable expressions, soon became a fan favourite among many. Son of legendary actor Rajendra Kumar, the now 66-year-old emerged to be one of the most sought-after actors back then. Despite achieving tremendous success at such a young age, Kumar Gaurav’s stardom slowly faded into darkness, until he was no longer in the limelight.

After the film Love Story, helmed by Rahul Rawail, proved to be a blockbuster at the box office, Kumar Gaurav was bombarded with film offers. Some of his noteworthy films include Teri Kasam, Star, Kaante, Janam, Phool, and Naam, where he delivered a brilliant performance. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Kumar refused to work with lesser-known actresses, after achieving fame in the film industry. As a result of his demands, he got fewer opportunities to star in films.

Kumar Gaurav was resilient enough to put his acting skills to the test for some more time. Despite putting his best foot forward, the actor was forced to bid adieu to showbiz, setting up his own construction business, reports BollywoodShaadis.com. Synonymous with quitting the cinema world, Kumar also decided to stay away from the limelight himself.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, veteran actors Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kumar, who shared a good camaraderie, decided to turn their friendship into a familial connection. As a result, Kumar Gaurav and Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Kapoor’s engagement was confirmed. Kumar and Rima already harboured feelings for each other and they obliged.

Soon, cracks began to develop in Gaurav and Rima’s relationship after rumours of him dating his Love Story co-star Vijayta started spreading. Their engagement was later called off. Later on, Kumar Gaurav found love for the second time with legendary stars Sunil and Nargis Dutt’s daughter Namrata Dutt. They got married in 1984 and were blessed with two daughters, Saachi and Siya.

According to reports, Kumar Gaurav is currently leading a blissful life as a successful businessman with zero intentions of returning to the film industry.

