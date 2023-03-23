Actress Tulip Joshi made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Yash Raj Films’ Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002). She couldn’t achieve the desired recognition as an actress. She was noticed by the cine buffs for her charming looks, but that couldn’t translate into success in her subsequent films. Tulip took a step back from the limelight and her fans kept wondering about her whereabouts. Today, let’s take a look at how her life has been and what she is currently doing.

Tulip Joshi decided to settle down with Captain Vinod Nair after a live-in relationship of four years. Currently, she is enjoying one of the happy phases of her life. Both husband and wife are the owners of a management firm called Kimaya. The success of their management firm can be gauged from its massive turnover of around Rs 700 crore. Apart from managing the company, she also spends a major time doing meditation.

Reportedly, Tulip was born in Mumbai to a Hindu Gujarati father and a Christian Armenian mother. She participated in and excelled in sports activities. She studied and graduated from Mithibai College. Tulip’s stint in the entertainment world started when she entered the Femina Miss India Contest in 2000. She did not make it to the final list, but her charming looks were noticed. Due to this, she was signed up for many television commercials like Pepsi, Smirnoff, Siyaram’s, Ponds, BPL, and Coca-Cola. She has also appeared in a video tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Tulip’s life took an interesting change when she attended the wedding reception of Yash Chopra’s son, Aditya. At that time, she was noticed and asked to audition for a role in Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Tulip readily agreed but worked on her diction in Hindi since she was not fluent in that language. She enrolled in Feroz Khan’s Studio to learn the language. At this juncture, her name was also changed since the producers thought that audiences couldn’t connect to a name like Tulip. She was re-named Sanjana for Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Despite her best efforts, the movie was a box-office disappointment.

The flop spree continued with her other films too. Finally, she decided to bid adieu to the acting world. She is now happily married to Captain Vinod Nair. He served as a commissioned officer for 6 years in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment, Indian Army.

