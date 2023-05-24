Remember Sanjay Dutt's Uncle Som Dutt? Here's What Happened To His Film Career

Sunil Dutt was one of the most celebrated actors of his time. His son, Sanjay Dutt has also proven his mettle as an actor with his versatile performances over the years. Aside from being an excellent actor, Sunil Dutt also launched his production banner, Ajanta Arts, with his younger brother Som Dutt. He assisted his elder brother in projects such as Yeh Raaste Hai Pyar Ke, Mujhe Jeene Do, and Yaadein, among others.

Despite learning the basics of filmmaking, Som Dutt continued to work as a production assistant. If the reports are to be believed, he eventually got inclined towards acting and finally Sunil Dutt launched him with the 1969 drama, Man Ka Meet. He was paired opposite Leena Chandavarkar in the movie. It might also be interesting to know that yesteryear heartthrob Vinod Khanna also made his acting debut with Man Ka Meet. However, he was seen as a villain in the Bollywood drama. While Vinod Khanna and Leena Chandavarkar went on to gain a lot of success in the future, Som Dutt failed to make his mark in the films like his elder brother. Despite the massive success of Man Ka Meet, Som Dutt could not recreate the on-screen magic. Later on, he went on to be a part of around 22 films and eventually decided to move away from the film industry.

Post saying goodbye to acting, Som Dutt decided to go back to his village Mandoli in Yamunanagar, Haryana. He spent his remaining life in the village before passing away in 2015 after succumbing to a long illness. Despite his connection to the film fraternity, none of his three children including two dughters and one son entered the film industry.