Remember Shaleen In Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Sugandha Garg Says Her Character Was ‘Gay’

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead recently completed 15 years and the film holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Among the cast members, Sugandha Garg stood out with her portrayal of Shaleen, the sweet, funny and carefree friend in the group. Throughout the years, there has been speculation surrounding Shaleen’s sexual orientation, fueling debates about whether the character was gay. Finally, putting an end to the discussion, Sugandha recently confirmed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that her character was, indeed, gay.

She said, “Let me tell you something very sweet. Every time I go to a party, girls, who are trying to figure out their sexual preferences, always come up to me. They say, ‘I have one question to ask you’. And the question is always, ‘Was Shaleen gay?’. And yes, of course, she was gay. She liked other women. The treatment of it had to be really delicate and it had to be from a young person’s point of view who’s figuring out what she was.”

Sugandha Garg further elaborated that the director, Abbas Tyrewala, had intentionally kept her character’s sexual orientation subtle. Shaleen’s persona in the film was a mystery as she was not interested in typical romantic relationships. Interestingly, Sugandha also revealed that her character in the web show Guilty Minds was also a lesbian.

“I liked how Abbas did it. It was just one shot where Shaleen dances with a girl ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’ that made people realize. It was more than enough,” she added.

When asked about the sequel plans, Sugandha Garg shared, “I wonder what the sequel would look like. Also, we (the actors) have gone off to various parts of the world. I think it is definitely a very sweet memory of the past. But in the future, I am not too sure.”

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na marked the debut of not just one, but two promising actors, Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar. The film’s ensemble cast also included Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ayaz Khan, Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija and Shakun Batra who portrayed key roles in the movie.