Remember The Child Actor In Rajesh Khanna's Roti? This Is What He's Up To Now

If you are an ardent fan of Bollywood’s old classics, you will surely remember a child artist who was often portrayed as the younger or childhood version of ace actors like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. His impeccable acting skills as a mere child were noticed by many. His name is Master Tito.

In iconic movies like Rajesh Khanna’s Roti and Amitabh Bachchan’s hit Amar Akbar Anthony, Master Tito essayed the roles of their childhood versions. During that era, child artists were referred to as Master and Baby, and thus, he came to be known as Master Tito.

Apart from working with these two superstars, he also starred in Shashi Kapoor’s superhit movie Aa Gale Lag Jaa. At just six or seven years old during the shooting, he left a lasting impression on the audience. He also played the role of a young Majnu (played by Rishi Kapoor) in the movie Laila Majnu (1976), which also featured Ranjeeta Kaur, Asrani, and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles, directed by H. S. Rawail.

Master Tito’s filmography includes movies like Shaitaan (1974), Dream Girl, Parvarish, Kitaab, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Suhaag, Naseeb, Yaarana, Anadi Khiladi, and Love Love Love, among many others.

As he grew up, the popularity he gained as a child artist saw a gradual decline. Despite wanting to be a lead actor, he was often offered supporting roles, which did not bring him the success he desired. Reports suggest that he explored other fields within the entertainment industry.

Master Tito ventured into writing scripts and directing advertisement films and TV serials. It is noteworthy that he played a significant role in launching various hit Hindi shows, including Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover’s Qubool Hai, Roopal Tyagi’s Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Ashish Sharma’s Rab Se Sona Ishq. Currently, he holds the position of Senior Promo Producer at Viacom18 Media Private Limited.