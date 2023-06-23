Remember The Kaaka Muttai Boys? Know What They Are Doing After 8 Years

Kaaka Muttai, the Malayalam movie, which was released in 2014 created a huge sensation during its release. The story of this film revolves around two boys who belong to a slum area of Chennai and desire to eat pizza. M. Manikanda made headlines with a hailed direction when the movie was released. The storyline of the movie is indigenous and relevant and still proves to be one of the unbeatable cult classics in the Tamil industry.

Manikandan gave viewers a very discrete warning in the very first scene of the movie that he isn’t here to prettify things which proved to be the greatest strength of the movie. The movie is about the sedition of two slum boys against the corporates and elitists who considered them nothing more than kids living in a hovel. The movie talks about the two brothers who live in a slum and their distinct characteristics following the struggle of securing the object of their choice and undergoing destitution.

The film is based on the real-life story of slum people, therefore, to keep the cast true to the storyline, the leads of the movie, Vignesh and Ramesh were the real children living in the slum. The movie was also shot in real slum areas of Chennai completing within 65 working days. Aishwarya Rajesh also played an important role in the movie as she made her debut in the movie industry with the film.

In a recent interview, Vignesh and Ramesh opened up about trying an opportunity to make their comeback in the industry. In an interview with a YouTube channel named Galatta, Ramesh mentioned, “We are from Kasimedu. People hesitate to give us opportunities just because we are from the locality. It is a bad case of stereotyping and we are trying hard to break it. We both are struggling for opportunities and we would gladly take up any opportunity in the entertainment industry."