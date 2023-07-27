Remembering The ‘Prince Of Comedy’ Jatin Kanakia On His 24th Death Anniversary

Long before comedy shows like Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show took the television comedy scene by storm, the good old 90s had the highly popular Shrimaan Shrimati that tickled our ribs. The show starred Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Reema Lagoo and the late Jatin Kanakia. That was a time when cable TV was still spreading its wings and Doordarshan was still ruling the roost, airing comedy soaps like these. The show enjoyed renewed popularity after it was aired once again during the corona pandemic induced lockdown.

Did you know that the much-loved actor Jatin Kanakia, who was dubbed the ‘Prince of Comedy’ in the 90s had his career abruptly cut short due to his early death at the mere age of just 46? He was one of the most promising actors in the 1990s and would have certainly achieved greater heights but he started suffering from pancreatic cancer and ultimately lost the battle, passing away on July 26, 1999.

Other TV shows he appeared in were Kabhie Yeh Kabhie Woh, Padosan, Chashme Baddoor, Yes Boss and Hum Paanch where he performed comedy with equal ease and became a household name. Jatin also appeared in four films between 1997 and 1999. Vishwavidhaata, Khoobsurat, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Trishakti. Even though the roles were small, he made a lasting impression with his performances.

Not many know that Jatin Kanakia led the foundation seed for the show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. Jatin and Asit Kumar Modi, the producer, collaborated on Hum Sab Ek Hain. At that point, Jatin suggested that he wanted to create a comedy series and adapt the classic novel Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was created as a result of Asit’s enthusiasm for his concept. Jatin was eager to portray Jethalal in the show. By the time Asit Modi got the rights to the show in 2002, Jatin had passed away.