Renowned Malayalam Director Siddique Hospitalised After Heart Attack

Malayalam filmmaker Siddique, widely known for his impactful contributions to the Indian film industry, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday, August 7. The 69-year-old director was rushed to a hospital in Kochi, where he is currently in critical condition. This unfortunate incident occurred while he was undergoing medical treatment for pneumonia and liver disease.

Siddique’s health woes took a serious turn as he experienced a heart attack while receiving care for his pre-existing ailments. The director has been admitted to the prestigious Kochi Amrita Hospital, where medical experts are utilizing an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine to provide crucial life support.

According to reliable sources, a medical board is scheduled to convene on August 8 to comprehensively assess Siddique’s health situation. This board will evaluate the director’s condition and determine an appropriate course of action moving forward.

Siddique’s illustrious career in filmmaking began alongside his collaborator Lal, under the guidance of acclaimed filmmaker Fazil. The duo caught Fazil’s attention during their performances with the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe. Together, they formed the iconic Siddique-Lal duo, responsible for numerous cinematic gems. Their first joint venture, Ramji Rao Speaking, released in 1989, later served as the inspiration for the blockbuster Bollywood film Hera Pheri and its Tamil version Arangetra Velai.

Throughout their partnership, Siddique and Lal crafted a series of successful films, including In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony, and Kabooliwala. The duo eventually separated in the 1990s, with Siddique continuing his journey as a director, while Lal chose to focus on acting and production endeavors.

Siddique’s directorial prowess reached international audiences when he helmed the 2011 Bollywood film Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film was a Hindi remake of his own Malayalam work of the same title. His contributions also extended to the Tamil film industry, as he directed the Tamil version of Bodyguard, titled Kaavalan, featuring Vijay and Asin. Siddique successfully recreated his Malayalam hit Friends for the Tamil audience, retaining the same title and starring Vijay, Suriya, and Vadivelu.

In his latest directorial venture, Big Brother, Siddique showcased his cinematic prowess by collaborating with the legendary actor Mohanlal. Additionally, he partnered with Jenso Jose to establish a joint production company named S Talkies.