Renowned Mimicry Artist Mahesh Kunjumon's 1st Video After Surgery Out

After taking a break, renowned mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon, who has captivated Malayalis globally with his skill, has re-entered the world of mimicry. He had been recovering from a severe accident alongside actor Kollam Sudhi. Following a period of rest post-surgery, Mahesh marked his return to the mime arena by posting a new video on his YouTube channel during Onam.

This comeback comes after a two-month hiatus, showcasing his impressive return to the spotlight. “Greetings, my dear friends. We’re back with a fresh video. As most of you are aware, I’ve been homebound for nearly two months due to health concerns. There haven’t been any other engagements. Currently, I’m undergoing treatment and am gradually on the road to recovery. While at home, I’ve been engaging with old belongings. Despite upcoming surgeries, I wanted to share a mimicked video with you before that," said Mahesh in the video.

Following the video release, Mahesh Kunjumon told Twentyfour News, stating, “I can’t afford not to return; I don’t want to stay idle at home like this." According to Twentyfour News, the artist mentioned that he’s scheduled for nose surgery in four months, followed by medical treatments and subsequent dental procedures.

Mahesh has presented his remarkable mimicry skills by imitating various personalities from Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie Jailer, which achieved massive box office success. Mahesh flawlessly imitated Vinayakan, who portrayed the antagonist in the film, Santhosh Varki, recognised as Aaratannan, along with actors Bala and Tamil actor VTV Ganesh.

Mahesh informed his fans that he continues to face health issues and will require another surgery. The video has garnered numerous comments. One fan wrote, “No accident can diminish this talent, Keep going, Mahesh." Another commented, “Is there anyone not delighted to witness Mahesh’s timeless mimicry prowess?" A few also called him “the unrivalled king of mimicry".