Renowned South Makeup Artist Pandian Celebrates 50 Years In The Film Industry

The success of a film is largely attributed to the actors and director, but those behind the scenes also have a very important role to play. We cannot imagine a movie without a light attendant, makeup artist or cinematographer. Makeup artists have a huge responsibility on a film set. They have to make sure that actors look their best on screen. How the actors are presented is as important as their performance in front of the camera. One such prominent makeup artist of the Malayalam film industry recently completed 50 years in showbiz.

To any Malayalam film lover, the name Pandian will be a familiar one. The name has been flashed on the end credits of numerous films over decades. He has been decking up biggies of the film industry for years, right from Prem Nazir to Fahadh Faasil. Pandian completed his golden jubilee in the industry recently. This special occasion was celebrated on the sets of the movie Vivekanandan Viralan. He was felicitated in the presence of the film’s cast and crew, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Pandian entered Malayalam cinema at the age of sixteen as an assistant to Krishnarajan, the personal makeup man of actor Sathyan. He worked as an assistant to Williams in several films and also worked as an assistant editor. In the movie Pulliman, released in 1972, he became a full-fledged makeup artist.

In the movies of filmmakers like Kamal, Sathyan Anthikad, and Joshi, Pandian developed a reputation as a reliable makeup artist. He won the State Film Award in 2001 for his work on the makeup of Kamal’s Madhuranombarakattu. Pandian has worked with Telugu actors like NTR, SVR, Krishna, and others in Tamil such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in addition to Malayalam actors. Vivekanandan Viraalan, his latest film, is directed by Kamal.