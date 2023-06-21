Renowned Telugu Film Editor P Venkateswara Rao Dies At 72

Famous Telugu senior editor P Venkateswara Rao, known for his exceptional contributions to the film industry, passed away on June 20 in Chennai at the age of 72. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and succumbed to age-related problems around 12 pm. His health had been deteriorating for the past six months. P Venkateswara Rao had an illustrious career, having worked on numerous Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

His family members have said that his last rites will be conducted on June 22 in Chennai. P Venkateswara Rao is survived by his son and two daughters.

The late editor, who was the nephew of renowned action director KSR Das, was highly regarded in the industry for his work on several hit movies. Many film celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise, including the President of the Telugu Film Editors Association Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and General Secretary Marthand K Venkatesh.

P Venkateswara Rao’s notable film editing credits include Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam, Captain Krishna, Iddaru Asadhyule, Muddai, and many others. He also worked as an editor for the movie Yugandhar, featuring the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

P Venkateswara Rao had the privilege of working with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and renowned scriptwriter Karunanidhi. He collaborated with esteemed filmmakers such as Vasu, Mangimandan, Y.K.Nageswara Rao, and Boina Subbarao. Alongside his editing prowess, P Venkateswara Rao showcased his acting skills in various films, playing significant roles.

With a remarkable career spanning over 200 films, P Venkateswara Rao was hailed as one of the finest editors in South cinema. Among his notable works, Captain Krishna stands out as a beloved Telugu mystery thriller, featuring Krishna Ghattamaneni and Sharada Devi in lead roles.

The movie captivated audiences with its compelling narrative of Captain Krishna’s investigation following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of his family members.