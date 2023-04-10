Renu Desai SLAMS Pawan Kalyan's Fans For 'Insensitive' Comments Under Their Son Akira Nandan's Video

Actress-turned-director Renu Desai recently slammed a section of people for allegedly using “insensitive" remarks against her. It all began on Saturday, when Renu wished their son Akira, on the occasion of his 19th birthday. Renu shared a beautiful happy video with her son. While sharing it, Renu wrote in the caption, “Happy 19th Akiriiiii [He still fits in my lap].” However, soon enough the celebration turned into something else, as she was forced to turn off the comments section.

This happened after her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan’s fans reportedly stormed her post, questioning why she no longer shares more pictures of “Anna Koduku (Anna’s son)” and how it is unfair that she “hides” him. Responding to the comment, Renu in Telugu reportedly asked the fan to learn how to speak. The Times Of India report quoted Renu Desai as replying to the comments, “Mee anna koduku???? Akira naa abbai! Meeru oka talli ke putta ledha??? I can understand that you are hard core fans kaani kunchum matladtam paddhati nerchukondi! I keep on ignoring most of these messages but some of you guys are so insensitive beyond belief and understanding!”

It roughly translates to, “Your brother’s son???? Akira is my boy also! Aren’t you born of a mother??? I can understand that you are hardcore fans, but you need to speak with decency. Some of you guys are just so insensitive beyond belief and understanding."

Moreover, she also reportedly added that as a mother it hurts to witness such comments on her son’s birthday. She said, “I keep ignoring and deleting and blocking these kinds of comments. But today is my son’s birthday. It just hurt me to read this insensitive comment."

This is not all, Renu also lashed out at a fan who tried to school her. The fan said, “It is our culture” to tell the father’s name when asked whose son they are. She lashed back by saying, “So it’s your culture to constantly disrespect the women who gave birth to you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, alongside Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen. Next, he will be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will also feature Pooja Hegde, Pankaj Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in prominent roles. The action drama is expected to hit the theatres next year in January.

