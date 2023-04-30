Reports of Actor ‘Saint Von Colucci’ Dying After Surgeries to Look Like BTS’ Jimin Are FAKE

The reports of actor Saint Von Colucci’s death at the age of 22 after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin, are fake. Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the actor passed away in South Korea after complications arose following his most recent cosmetic surgery. However, Variety has now reported that it was nothing but a hoax.

As reported by Variety, a number of journalists received releases about Colucci’s death via emails through a bot called Nylas, which scraped email addresses from online portfolio website MuckRack. The release claimed that moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry. Not just this, it also claimed that Colucci spent $220,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore 80 lakh) on 12 surgeries, which include a facelift, a nose job, and an eye lift, among others.

It was further stated that Colucci was the son of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas. However, to everyone’s surprise, Lima’s eldest child is 12, with no presence on social media.

Variety has also claimed that Saint von Colucci’s Instagram handle which goes by the name @papaxxzy, has also been deactivated and reactivated multiple times last week. Not just this, but his profile on the internet also takes users to links which go nowhere.

For the unversed, it was previously reported that Saint von Colucci had surgery on Saturday to remove the jaw implants he had gotten in November last year. He was allegedly informed about the risk the surgery involved. Following the surgery, Colucci developed an infection and was immediately intubated. He died a few hours later.

While Colucci’s alleged death has turned out to be a hoax, it should be noted that this is not the first time that someone has tried to go under the knife to look like Jimin. In the past, internet personality Oli London has made the headlines for undergoing 32 surgeries to look like the K-pop star.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here