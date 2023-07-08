Revathi Birthday: Love to Mouna Ragam, Popular Movies of the Evergreen Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY REVATHI: Revathi is known for her flawless performances in the South Indian and Hindi film industries. Revathi was her stage name, while her real name is Asha Kelunni Nair. She is the recipient of 9 Filmfare Awards South and 3 National Filmfare Awards in 3 separate categories. She made her acting debut in 1983 with the Tamil film Mann Vasanai and is noted for her roles in Kai Kodukkum Kai and Pudhumai Penn, among others. She is also remembered for her role in the Bollywood film 2 States. Apart from acting, she also served as a director for successful films such as Salaam Venky, Mitr, My Friend, etc.

On the occasion of her 57th birthday, here are some of Revathi’s best films: