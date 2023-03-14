REVEALED! Here's How Oscar Banned Will Smith Spent 95th Academy Awards Weekend

Will Smith kept himself busy during the 95th Academy Awards weekend. The Best Actor Winner of Oscars 2022, who traditionally would have walked the red carpet and attended the ceremony to present the Best Actress award this year, was excluded from the Oscars this year owing to his ban after slapping comedian Chris Rock last year at the awards show. While Will maintained his distance from social media during the awards weekend, he reportedly paid a visit to his life coach.

According to a Mirror UK report, Will Smith was spotted with his family Jada, Gammy Norris and Lauren London at his Love Rules show. A picture of the same surfaced online.

#LaurenLondon pictured with Will Smith, Jada Smith, Gammy and Jay Shetty recently. pic.twitter.com/GYd2MZMVFN— Lauren London (@LaurenLSource) March 12, 2023

Will has been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years following his controversial slapgate, which means that the Best Actor winner of Oscars 2022 will not be walking the red carpet for a long time. After the ban, Will resigned from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and issued a statement accepting his mistake.

In an Instagram post, Will issued a statement regarding the incident. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he said.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," he added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here