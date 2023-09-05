Revealed! Reason Behind Akshay Kumar Skipping Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Bash; Deets Inside

Sunny Deol’s action-packed sequel, Gadar 2, has achieved great success at the box office, becoming only the third Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India. This achievement places it in the company of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and the Hindi-dubbed version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

To celebrate this milestone, the Gadar 2 team organized several success bashes in Mumbai. The most extravagant of these gatherings took place on Saturday, September 3, and was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. But it was Akshay Kumar, who was absent from the event.

Speculations are rife regarding Akshay Kumar’s absence, with some wondering if he stayed away from Gadar 2’s success party due to the film’s clash with his OMG 2, which had also been released on the same day as Sunny Deol’s film and had grossed over Rs 100 crore in India. However, the truth seems to differ from these reports.

A source was quoted telling IndiaToday.in, “Akshay has been busy shooting for Sky Force in Lucknow. Though he missed the party, Kumar sent his warm regards to Sunny over a phone call." Sky Force is reportedly directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in the cast. However, there hasn’t been an official confirmation about the film yet.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has now crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.