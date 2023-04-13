Rhea Chakraborty 'Crying' As She Returns to Work 3 Years After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Watch

Rhea Chakraborty created major waves among the netizens when she announced her comeback with the upcoming season of Roadies. The development led to mixed reactions from the public. While some were elated, others were deeply outraged. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh had even put out a cryptic tweet allegedly targeting Rhea. Now the Jalebi actress has shared a clip expressing her gratitude and joy for coming back to work.

On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to post a video in which she can be seen getting ready in her vanity van. The camera person asks her, “How does it feel to be back on sets". Rhea promptly answers, “Vanity van is feeling all new. Hair and makeup has been happening in a while. Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set in this vanity van forChehre and I am back here again after three years. The universe has strange ways. Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me."

The actress also penned in her caption, “It’s been a long waiting game.Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears."

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote,

“So so proud of you! You’re an inspiration to all those fighting their demons. May you fly higher here on. 🙌". Another one commented, “More power to you 💪" Someone else said, “Soo soo sooo soooo proud of youuuuuuuu Rc!!!!! ❤️" A fan also stated, “All the best! More power to u @rhea_chakraborty 🚀❤️ God bless 💗✨".

In the promo that the makers released, the Rhea Chakraborty was heard saying, “Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi… darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. (What did you think… I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to get scared)."

Hours after, Priyanka Tweeted, “तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी! प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है (Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage). WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious." While Priynka had not mentioned Rhea in her Tweet, netizens speculated if she was taking a dig at the actress.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the entire nation shocked. Several agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in his death case. Rhea was also arrested by NCB in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, she was granted bail later.

