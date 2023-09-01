Rhea Chakraborty Is All Smiles As She Gets Papped Amid Nikhil Kamath Dating Rumours

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped by the paparazzi on Friday morning as she was heading towards her gym. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. She sported a simple black t-shirt which had ‘Never Waste Talent’ written on it and paired it with shorts of the same colour.

Rhea Chakraborty’s public appearance comes at a time when her alleged romantic relationship with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has also been making headlines. Reportedly, the two are seeing each other. Nikhil, who was previously dating Miss World in 2017 Manushi Chhillar, reportedly broke up with Samrat Prithviraj actress three months back.

“Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note,” a source close to the businessman recently told News18 Showsha.

The insider also added that Rhea was never involved in the dynamic that Manushi and Nikhil shared. “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore,” the source added.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty previously dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while before his sudden death in June 2020. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea and five others, accusing them of abetment of suicide. She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau and was jailed for a month in 2020. Last year, she was also linked to Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh.

However, it should also be noted that neither Rhea nor Nikhil have issued any statement as of now confirming or denying their dating rumours.