CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Rhea Chakraborty Reacts as Gautam Gulati Asks Roadies Contestant Full Form of CBI: 'Mujhe Pata Hai'
1-MIN READ

Rhea Chakraborty Reacts as Gautam Gulati Asks Roadies Contestant Full Form of CBI: 'Mujhe Pata Hai'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 15:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Rhea Chakraborty in MTV Roadies 19.

Rhea Chakraborty in MTV Roadies 19.

Rhea Chakraborty was seen offering to answer a question about the CBI in a recent episode of MTV Roadies 19.

Rhea Chakraborty, the popular Indian actress and television personality, returned to the small screen with MTV Roadies 19. The actress, who has been embroiled in legal trouble since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now taken on the role of a ‘Gang Leader’ in the highly acclaimed reality show MTV Roadies 19. While her comeback has been discussed widely on social media, a video of her sharing the full form of CBI is now going viral.

In a recent episode of MTV Roadies 19, Gautam Gulati asked one of the contestants to reveal the full form of CBI. To everyone’s surprise, Rhea Chakraborty jumped in her seat, raised her hand, and said, “Mujhe pata hai (I know the answer)." The contestant stumbled, providing an incorrect answer. Rhea quickly corrected her and revealed the accurate full form of CBI is Central Bureau of Investigation.

Watch the video below:

Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback on MTV Roadies 19 has garnered significant attention, given the controversies that surrounded her in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise. In June 2020, Sushant’s family made several allegations and accusations against her.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the entire nation shocked. Several agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in his death case. Rhea was also arrested by NCB in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, she was granted bail later.

RELATED NEWS

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. rhea chakraborty
  2. bollywood
first published:July 16, 2023, 15:41 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 15:41 IST