Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Reaction After NCB Decides To Not Challenge Her Bail in Drugs Case

Rhea Chakraborty seemingly reacted to Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB’s decision to not challenge the bail she was granted in the drugs-related case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress, who was said to be dating Sushant at the time of death in June 2020, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video shortly after NCB’s statement to the Supreme Court.

In the video, Rhea was seen sporting a big smile while she posed for the camera. Rhea shared the video with the caption, “Gratitude" along with a folded hands emoji.

On Tuesday, as reported by PTI, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh that NCB is not challenging the bail but the question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the SC took note of the submission by the ASG, it clarified that the HC judgement shall not be treated as precedent in any other case.

“Having heard the ASG, at this stage the challenge to the impugned order in so far as grant of bail may not be required. However, the question of law raised is left open to be considered in an appropriate case and as such the judgement may not be treated as precedent in any other case," the bench said.

Rhea is charged under Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that pertains to “financing and harbouring illegal drug trafficking". It entails imprisonment of up to 10 years and a bar on grant of bail. “The allegations against the applicant of spending money in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput will not, therefore, mean that she had financed illicit traffic," the high court had said.

For the unversed, Rhea was embroilled in a drug case and was questioned by the NCB days after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home. The actress was accused and charged of buying and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Rhea was also arrested in the case and spent almost a month in jail in September 2020.

Meanwhile, the actress recently made her comeback to the spotlight with Roadies 19. Rhea is one of the gang leaders and has been making headlines for her appearance in the show.