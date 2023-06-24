Rhea Kapoor Poses With Sonam Kapoor In Her 'Sweet Summer Solstice' Album, Check It Out

We can’t thank film producer Rhea Kapoor enough for sharing interesting glimpses with us on her social media handle. From dropping teasers of her projects to sharing pictures of her family, Rhea Kapoor has kept us all glued to our mobile screens. And now, the filmmaker gave us a sneak peek into life during a ‘sweet summer solstice’ in London.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of pictures. In the first slide of the carousel, Rhea can be seen posing with sister Sonam. The film-maker wore a white t-shirt and in contrast, Sonam looked alluring in an orange coloured outfit. The following slides consisted of pictures of London streets swathed in blue and purplish hues of the dawn, lip-smacking food, a short mirror selfie with Karan Boolani. She wrote in the caption, “Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight!"

Reacting to the photo dump, Janhvi Kapoor was among the first celebs to react with a heart emoji. One of the fans wrote, “Stunning Kapoor Sisters ❤️". Another one commented, “So beautiful Kapoor family 🌹😍🌹😍". A fan stated, “Soo beautiful!!" Someone else asked, “Can I be a Kapoor sister? Hehe(with pink heart emoji)". A fan also said, “All our love!"

On the work front, the filmmaker recently began shooting for her upcoming movie, The Crew, on her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. She posted a photo on Instagram that shows the clapperboard, which displays the film’s title, along with flowers and a diya surrounding it. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1 on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you!”

The upcoming comedy film, The Crew will feature Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh will play the male lead alongside them. The Crew is set in the struggling airline industry and follows three determined women as they navigate unexpected situations and become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

She will also be seen producing Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming which stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles.