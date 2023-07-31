Richa Chadha Shoots For ‘Aaina’ With British Actor William Moseley In London

Richa Chadha has been a busy bee juggling between multiple shoots and projects. The actress his currently in London shooting for her highly anticipated ‘Aaina’. Having said that, she was recently spotted shooting for the film with her co-star William Moseley.

In the photo, Richa Chadha can be seen standing alongside William, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise.

‘Aaina’ marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other. The production of ‘Aaina’ is in the capable hands of Big Cat Films Limited (U.K.), helmed by producers Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh. Currently, the film is in full swing of production in the bustling streets of London, where the leading duo were captured with their director, Markus Meedt,

The film Aaina marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, including ‘Shelter’ and ‘Anonymous’ and episodes of mini-series “Let’s Get Macho.”

‘Aaina’ delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will be shot in the UK largely and also in India.

Besides Aaina, Richa is awaiting the release of Fukrey 3 where she will be seen reprising her popular character Bholi Punjaban.

Other than Fukrey 3, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus project Heeramandi where she will be seen sharing screenspace with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal and Fardeen Khan.

Earlier speaking about Heeramandi, Richa shared with News18, “I have done things that I haven’t done otherwise, whether it’s like a very typical Bollywood kind of period dance number. Or like the love-lorn, tragic heroine kind of space. It was something that I was also excited to explore because it comes with a whole world of culture of Ghazal, of one-sided love with society and with patriarchy. So I loved working like that with a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who understands classic things very well. And he really didn’t leave any stones unturned to put his best vision out there. We really got along and I loved working with him and he is incredible.”