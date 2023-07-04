Richa Chadha ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ali Fazal; A Collaboration We Can’t Wait For

In the past five years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have redefined the meaning of love and bond through their inspiring journey. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the couple remained active and accomplished various milestones together. They registered their marriage in 2020 and celebrated their reunion just last year. Together, they ventured into the world of media production by establishing their own company called Pushing Buttons Studios. They even collaborated on the creation of the podcast Virus 2062. Not just that, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have shared the screen space in the film Fukrey and web series Call My Agent Bollywood.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Richa Chadha mentioned that she would love to collaborate with Ali more, whether it be in stage productions or films. She expressed that the two of them had only a limited option to share the screen space in past. They did work together in the film Fukrey and in an episode of a web series where they portrayed themselves, called Call My Agent Bollywood.

Talking about their joint venture in establishing Pushing Buttons Studios, Richa admitted that it hasn’t been easy. “Working on this production house together hasn’t been easy. I was just telling him that I don’t know how smart it is to be living with the work. Now when I look at him, I remember deadlines, calls I need to make and emails I need to send (laughs). I don’t want to think of only these when I see him. So far, I’ve loved collaborating with him so it’s been worth it,” she told the news portal.

Now, the two are gearing up for their podcast’s season 2 on Spotify. Ahead of the season 2 debut, Richa Chadha acknowledged that the impact of the pandemic remains deeply ingrained in people’s memories. “The collective loss we faced as a community wasn’t some small lose. Everyone lost someone in their families. There’s a deliberate distance also. There’s a need to forget, a need to move on, a need for survival to be able to move away from that reality,” she said. The actress further said that when people listen to the podcast, at least some aspect of the time travel story and the isolation evoke memories of the solitary moments they experienced during the pandemic.

During the same interview, Richa and Ali Fazal also shared their admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Richa said working with him has been a delightful experience as she observed and learned a great deal from his creative process, Ali Fazal described him as a cool director and expressed his strong desire to work with him one day. He acknowledged that working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali means you learn more about yourself.

Apart from the above mentioned projects, Ali Fazal will be seen in Khufiya with Tabu and Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, will make her international debut with Indo-Brit Production Ainaa.