Richard Gere Hugs PM Narendra Modi, Performs Yoga With Him at UN HQ in US; Photos Go Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 22:00 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Richard Gere meets PM Modi at UN HQ. (Pic: Reuters/Twitter: ANI)

Richard Gere met PM Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day event that took place at the UN HQ.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day Event taking place at the United Nations HQ. The event was held to celebrate World Yoga Day. In photos coming from the venue, Richard was seen greeting PM Modi and giving him a hug. In a photo going viral, Richard was seen sporting a big smile as he hugged the Indian Prime Minister.

Richard also joined PM Modi to perform the yoga poses planned for the gathering. He was seen seated close to the Prime Minister and following the yoga instructions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces actor Richard Gere as they attend the 9th International Day of Yoga event on the north lawn at United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

In a video, Richard was also heard talking about PM Modi and praising him. He said PM Modi’s message of “universal brotherhood and sisterhood" should be repeated over and over again. “It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again," he told the media gathered at the event.

Beside Richard, the function will be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others. These include Jay Shetty, Vikas Khanna, and Ricky Kej.

