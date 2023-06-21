Richard Gere Hugs PM Narendra Modi, Performs Yoga With Him at UN HQ in US; Photos Go Viral

Hollywood actor Richard Gere joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day Event taking place at the United Nations HQ. The event was held to celebrate World Yoga Day. In photos coming from the venue, Richard was seen greeting PM Modi and giving him a hug. In a photo going viral, Richard was seen sporting a big smile as he hugged the Indian Prime Minister.

Richard also joined PM Modi to perform the yoga poses planned for the gathering. He was seen seated close to the Prime Minister and following the yoga instructions.

#InternationalDayofYoga2023 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA pic.twitter.com/3WX4bcdnCP— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

In a video, Richard was also heard talking about PM Modi and praising him. He said PM Modi’s message of “universal brotherhood and sisterhood" should be repeated over and over again. “It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again," he told the media gathered at the event.

#WATCH | It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again, says Richard Gere after Yoga Day event in New York pic.twitter.com/9fKXLpCYyh— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Beside Richard, the function will be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others. These include Jay Shetty, Vikas Khanna, and Ricky Kej.