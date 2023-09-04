Riddhima Kapoor Sahani Shares Childhood Photo Featuring Little Ranbir On Rishi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor is no more with us but his versatile performance on screen has left a mark on fans minds. He is still remembered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Well, today he has turned a year older and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has shared a photo of him on her social handle. She has remembered her late father and even mentioned that today she is missing him a little more.

In the photo, we can see a young Rishi Kapoor posing with toddler Riddhima and small Ranbir Kapoor. It looks like it is from any film set. She has written, “Happy Birthday Papa.. Miss you a little more today.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “Happy birthday Chintu Uncle. Always in our heart.. Miss you.” Neetu Kapoor also shared everyone’s wishes on her Instagram stories.

Take a look here:

In 2017, the late actor released a book titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. In the book, he talked about many things including his ups and downs. He also opened up about his ex-girlfriend Yasmin and how he would ask Neetu Kapoor to call her when he got drunk.

To note, Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020. He worked in many films including Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk among many others.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. He passed away due to leukemia during the shoot of the film, and Paresh Rawal completed the film. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film has been bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures. The film features Rawal, Chawla, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Satish Kaushik, and Isha Talwar in significant roles.