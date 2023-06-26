Ridhi Dogra Is In Awe With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Teamwork, Says 'Saw A Childlike Energy'

Ridhi Dogra had a stellar year so far and it seems that trajectory is only going to go upwards. Her film ‘Lakadbaggha’ with Anshuman Jha was praised by the audience and critics alike and her performance in Asur 2 was equally loved. Now the actress is gearing up to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Jawan and Tiger 3 respectively. The actress shared in her recent interview that both the superstars have ‘childlike energy’.

Speaking with Ndtv, Ridhi Dogra said that it was a great learning experience for her, “I was more interested in how they are at work, and what they are bringing to the table. I learned so much just by observing them as an actor.”

Hailing their commitment to their craft, the actress continued, “After so many years also, they are so committed to doing what they’re doing. It was incredible to see their passion and love for what they were doing and how present they were. They’ve been around for so long and I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.”

She added, “There’s a reason why they are ruling the roost and that’s because they believe in teamwork. They believe in holding everyone together and working together. And that I would say is the same in both of them. Both of them invest their time and energy in what’s happening even just as team members. So that’s great."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Atlee, the film will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. The film was originally scheduled to release in June but was postponed till September. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is another film that has everyone by their hooks. It’ll feature the actor with Katrina Kaif and is slated to release in November.