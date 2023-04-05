'Rise Up' Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mid-Week Mantra; Here's How She's Doing It

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wednesday is all about glam and makeup. In the afternoon, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself from what appears to be her vanity van. Donning a comfy attire, the Shaakuntalam actor relaxes as her makeup team completes her dolling-up process. But what stole the limelight was the inspiring message that she shared alongside her latest post. “Rise Up, Baby," she wrote along with the picture.

In the post, Samantha is seen casually sitting in a white buttoned kurta and with rollers in her hair while her makeup artist fixes her look for the day. Along with her motivational caption, she added the song Flooded by Kaina in the background.

Within no time, her fans rushed to the comment section and filled it with compliments. One of them wrote, “Keep shining, Sam." Another one said, “Wow, love you, Samantha, You inspire me."

The actress was recently in Kochi to promote Shaakuntalam. During the media briefing, Samantha gushed over Malayalam performers and the film industry. She said that working with Malayalam actors is similar to attending acting classes with them. She added that they have an edge in acting, and they will surprise the audience with their adaptability to different roles. Samantha further stated that she would be willing to take on a significant role in a Malayalam movie. She works opposite Malayalam Dev Mohan in Saakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is helmed by Gunasekhar and is a cinematic adaptation of the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The romantic drama, apart from Samantha also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M. Mohan Babu, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film will release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie will also be available in 3D. It is a story based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'.

Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in the sci-fi thriller movie Yashoda, which was well-received by the public. She will next be seen in the film Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has also been signed for the Indian adaptation of Citadel and will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the action-thriller web series.

