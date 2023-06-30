Rishab Shetty Backed Laughing Buddha’s Shooting Wrapped Up

The final shooting schedule of Rishab Shetty Films backed Kannada film, Laughing Buddha was going on in Bengaluru. According to reports, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up on Thursday. It is said that the team has moved to its post-production stage. The announcement for the same is expected to be made soon by the makers. The film features Pramod Shetty and Teju Belawadi in the lead roles and is directed by Hero fame director Bharath Raj.

The film went on floors in March, at the Chandika Durga Temple in Bhadravathi, Karnataka where the majority of the shooting is done and has also been shot in Bengaluru and Kargal. Laughing Buddha is touted to be a comedy-drama. The protagonist in the film will be seen in the role of a head constable.

Speaking in an interview, the director elaborated on Pramod Shetty’s character and said that he is fun, cheerful and loves living a good life. Bharath also said that the character will make one remind of the “Laughing Buddha - happy, rotund and there’s never a dull moment around him,” which is why they decided on the title of the film, Laughing Buddha.

The story of Laughing Buddha is set in Malnad and the makers have created a fictional town named Niruru for it. The director also mentioned that they transformed an old building into a police station.

Teju Belawadi will be seen portraying the role of Pramod’s wife. The storyline of the film is about a constable who approaches his seniors for granting a day’s leave so he can go out with his wife.

Pramod Shetty began his journey in the Kannada entertainment industry as a theatre artist. He then ventured into TV and has appeared in several Kannada daily soaps. He gained the limelight for his performance in Ulidavaru Kandanthe and Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kirik Party.