Good news for all Rishab Shetty fans! The actor-filmmaker has started working on the sequel of his superhit film, Kantara. On the occasion of Ugadi, Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. The production house wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates."

Take a look:

Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty was released on 30 September 2022. The film stars Shetty along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters and gained love from both critics and cine-goers. Kantara also broke numerous records as it paved the way for its global recognition. Recently, the film was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. And now, Kantara is gearing up for its theatrical release in Italian and Spanish.

Rishab also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he threw some light on the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate and conversation.

Speaking of Kantara, the film is narrated around a human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature. The film is set and shot in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.

