Rishab Shetty Celebrates Daughter's Ear Piercing Ceremony With Touching Video

Kannada filmmaker Rishab Shetty recently shared a heart-touching moment as he captured a video of his daughter’s ear-piercing ceremony. The video was shot in his home in Karnataka, where he recorded a beautiful glimpse of his family, which includes his wife Pragathi and his two children, Ranvit and Radhya.

Rishab took to his Twitter account and posted a video of the ear-piercing ceremony. Rishabh and his family were seen performing traditional rituals and actively participating in the occasion. The lovely duo of father and daughter was seen where Rishabh was holding his daughter affectionately while giving her support and comfort as she was seen crying during the ear piercing process. In the video, he is firmly kissing his daughter Radhya and holding her close to him. The traditional ceremony ended with a perfect picture of the whole family, as it captures a memory for a lifetime.

Expressing his emotion, Rishab wrote, ‘ The Home where I Grew up is filled with memories, and this ceremony has added another special memory to it’.

Rishab is currently busy with the scripting of his upcoming project, ‘Kantara 2’. He is working in collaboration with the production banner Hombale Films. This movie will provide a deeper overview of the history of Kantara. The first part of the series, Kantara was a big hit and performed extremely well at the box office, and after the success, the expectations for part 2 are really high.

Mentioning the film, Rishab shared that while he was shooting the first part of the film, he decided on the sequel because the history of Kantara has more depth, which he wanted to show to the audience. Research is still underway, and he will soon reveal the details of the film.

According to some reports, the shoot for the movie will start in August after Muhurta Puja on August 27, 2023. The cast and crew are waiting for the rainy season to start the shoot. Producer Vijay Kiragandur mentioned that Rishab is planning to shoot certain shots of the film during the rainy season, as per the narration of the script.