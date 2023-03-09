Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, requesting him to solve the issues concerning the forest department and people living there. The Kantara fame handed over a letter with 20 points on issues related to forest safeguard. He shared a photo with CM Bommai on social media thanking him for responding positively to his request.

Along with the photo, Rishab also shared a video on Twitter. In the video, the actor shared that post-Kantara, he spent some time with forest personnel and people living in the conflict areas. During his stay, he got to understand the problems faced by the people who are living in forest surroundings and even the forest department is facing challenges.

“They need forest watchers to keep an eye on the forest fire. I prepared a list of problems which needs to be addressed and submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who has responded positively,” he added.

The caption of the tweet, loosely translated to English, read: “Days after the release of Kantara, I went around the forest, talked to the people on the edge of the forest, discussed with the forest department staff and brought the issues before the honourable Chief Minister, he said that he would resolve them immediately. Thanks to Mr Basavaraj Bommai for responding to the issue.”

Check the tweet here:

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that this month Rishab will return to work and will keep his phone switched off. The actor-director is likely to start working on the script of Kantara’s prequel, tentatively named Kantara 2.

The actor announced during the celebrations of 100 days of Kantara. Rishab also promised to live up to the cinephile’s expectations.

It is also reported that the team aims to start shooting by June to encash the monsoon season as the film will have scenes to shoot in the rainy season. The cast and crew are yet to be decided. While last month, there were talks that superstar Rajinikanth has been roped in for a pivotal role in the prequel of Kantara. The team is planning for the theatrical release of Kantara 2 by the summer of next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here