Rishab Shetty Receives Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023 At Paramount Theatre In US

Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty recently added another award to his wall of fame. He recently visited Seattle, Washington, US along with his wife Pragati Shetty. The Kantara fame actor was honoured with Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023 award at the prestigious Paramount Theater, there. The actor shared a series of videos while sharing the news on social media. Rishab shared a video on Instagram which opens with the outside visual of Paramount Theatre as the actor is being welcomed by the children.

Then after a few seconds, the members of Sahyadri Kannada Sangha praised Rishab Shetty and his team for making Kantara and presenting the culture of Karnataka in front of the world through the film. Rishab and Pragathi also interacted with the audience present at the theatre. The event also had some performances including a ballerina performance.

Rishab Shetty penned the caption of the video in Kannada which loosely translates to, “In the presence of thousands of proud Kannadigas who live in a distant America keeping Kannada in their heart, like an ocean in a drop - Sahyadri Kannada Association awarded ‘Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023’ in Seattle, Washington. I am always grateful for this love and encouragement.”

For the day, Rishab Shetty was seen sporting a dashing black shirt and a white veshti and Pragathi donned a gorgeous purple brocade, Anarkali.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty who is working from his hometown is reportedly undergoing intensive training in horse riding and Kalari Payattu for the prequel of Kantara. While the cast of the film is still under wrap, Rishab is collaborating with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap.

It is said that the film will go on floors this September, however, no official statement from the team regarding the same has been made yet.

Kantara was a global box office phenomenon, last year and had broken several records. Rishab had written, directed and headline the film which also demonstrated his strong and in-depth eye as a storyteller.

The film also had a special screening at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The actor also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he threw some light on the role of Indian cinema towards the environment, climate and conversation.