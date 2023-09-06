Rishab Shetty To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Next Periodical Drama, To Go On Floors In 2024; Report

Rishab Shetty has become one of the most bankable actors after the success of Kantara. It was considered as 2022’s fourth-highest-grossing film. Well currently, the actor has been working on the sequel of the movie. However, the release date has not been announced yet. But now there is a report coming in that he will be soon seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next periodical drama. Bollywood Hungama has reported that the shooting is expected to start next year, i.e. 2024.

Bollywood Hungama has quoted a source saying, “It’ll go on floors after Kantara 2’s shoot and post-production is complete. The source explained, “By then, Rishab will be in the right space. It is expected to go on floors in 2024 and will release in theatres in 2025. Ashutosh Gowariker is currently working on the pre-production and getting the research correct. He will also devote his time and energy to find the right cast and crew members.”

The source continued, “This is why Ashutosh Gowariker specifically wanted an actor from the South as it was the requirement. Moreover, the character is rustic who later becomes an emperor. He realized that Rishab Shetty fits the bill. Vishnu Vardhan Induri is going all out to ensure that the film is a grand and visual spectacle. He and the whole team are excited to have Rishab Shetty on board. After the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab has amassed a huge fan following across the country. Moreover, Ashutosh Gowariker’s forte is period films. As a result, this will be one of the films to watch out for.”

Note, Ashutosh Gowariker is known for movies like Lagaan, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, and Panipat, among others.

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, features him in the lead role and stars talented actors like Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, among others. The film’s narrative revolves around the struggles of villagers as they fight to protect their land. Rishab Shetty’s character, Shiva, embarks on a journey into the forest, where he encounters the divine presence of Varaha Dev, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.