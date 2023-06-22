Rishab Shetty Undergoes Intensive Training For Kantara’s Grand Prequel: Deets Inside 

After the massive success of Kantara, filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty is currently gearing up for the film’s prequel. Known as Kantara 2, this upcoming film will serve as a prelude to its predecessor, delving into the backstory of the deity and exploring the significance of the village.

Rishab Shetty, working from his hometown where the original film was set, is ambitiously developing the story of Kantara on a grand scale. He is deeply involved in the project, undergoing intensive training in horse riding and Kalari Payattu. While the cast for the Kantara prequel remains undisclosed, Rishab is collaborating once again with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap. Filming for the movie is scheduled to begin in September, although the official announcement regarding the finalization is still pending.

Kantara became a global box office phenomenon. Rishab, who served as director, writer, and actor for the film, demonstrated his strong and in-depth eye as a storyteller.

The actor also demonstrated the power of good content that can transcend everyone and is always adored by the audience by bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India. He is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots with the prequel in line with Kantara.

Back in March this year, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Rishabh Shetty and the production house Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. The production house wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters and gained love from both critics and cine-goers. Kantara also broke numerous records as it paved the way for its global recognition. The film was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. And now, Kantara is gearing up for its theatrical release in Italian and Spanish.

Rishab also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he threw some light on the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate and conversation.

Speaking of Kantara, the film is narrated around a human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature. The film is set and shot in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.