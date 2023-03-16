Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has been in the headlines ever since the release of his film Kantara last year. The film not only impressed the critics and cinephiles but also broke numerous records. The filmmaker also received the Most Promising actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Now, the film has added another accolade to its list. Kantara will have its screening at the United Nation in Geneva, Switzerland on March 17, Friday at Pathe Balexert.

It is worth noting that this news is huge for the Kannada film industry as Friday also marks the birthday of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Currently, Rishab Shetty is in Geneva and has given his oral submission. The Centre For Global Affair and Public Policy (CGAPP) recently shared a photo on Twitter of the director-actor along with CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta who met on the sidelines of the session.

CGAPP also mentioned that Rishab Shetty will throw some light on the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate and conversation at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

“Rishab Shetty will be talking about Indian Cinema’s role in fostering discussions on environment, climate and conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as Kantara star brings Indian stories to the world stage,” CGAPP’s tweet read. Take a look:

.@shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage. pic.twitter.com/39ugg0iv12— Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (@CGAPPIndia) March 15, 2023

CGAPP also mentioned that Kantara has inspired people to be aware of environmental challenges and positively respond to the challenges of conserving local ecologies by appealing to their emotions.

#Kantara greatly inspires people to be aware of #environmental challenges and positively respond to challenges of conserving local #ecologies by appealing to their emotions.@shetty_rishab— Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (@CGAPPIndia) March 15, 2023

According to reports, after the screening, Rishab will also address the gathering in Kannada and later will also attend a private dinner along with the UN Dignitaries.

Speaking about Kantara, the film is set and shot in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. The storyline revolves around a human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature.

The film has been produced by Hombale Films. The film has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda are in pivotal roles in the film. The film earned more than Rs 410 crore worldwide in its theatrical run.

