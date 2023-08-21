Rishabh Shetty To Begin Kantara 2 Shooting From November 2023; Film To Release Late 2024

Kantara was the recent cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films starred Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Buzz is that, Rishabh Shetty is begin shooting for the sequel from November 2023.

A source close to Pinkvilla informed that, the makers have locked in the shooting timelines and will begin the first leg of shoot from November 1. The makers shared, “Rishab Shetty and his team have finished the writing and are currently immersed in pre-production. While the first part was shot in Shetty’s hometown in Kandapura, Kantara 2 will prominently be shot in Mangalore. This location encompasses the required elements of jungle, land, and water as dictated by the script. The film has got bigger in budget and cast this time and will be filmed on a larger scale over a four-month schedule.”

The source also added that the makers are keen on finishing the shoot by the first quarter of next year, and are eyeing for a theatrical release in late 2024.

The actor also demonstrated the power of good content that can transcend everyone and is always adored by the audience by bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India. He is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots with the prequel in line with Kantara.

Back in March this year, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Rishabh Shetty and the production house Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for the second part of Kantara has begun. The production house wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters and gained love from both critics and cine-goers. Kantara also broke numerous records as it paved the way for its global recognition. The film was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. And now, Kantara is gearing up for its theatrical release in Italian and Spanish.

Rishab also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he threw some light on the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate and conversation.

Speaking of Kantara, the film is narrated around a human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature. The film is set and shot in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.