Rishi Kapoor Made a Cryptic Comment About Aishwarya Rai in Viral Video, Sparks Controversy

Rishi Kapoor has always been known as a versatile actor and there is no doubt about that. Well, the late actor was also known for his outspoken attitude and this old video is proof. He had appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan show with Neetu Kapoor where he made a comment about Aishwarya Rai. The video which is going viral on social media has sparked debate among netizens. It has left fans and followers of both stars divided.

The video starts with Karan Johar asking Rishi Kapoor, “The biggest problem Aishwarya Rai will face in Hollywood is…?” But before Karan could complete his question, Rishi replied ‘is’. However, in no time Neetu and Karan were seen laughing. Rishi was heard saying ‘I am sorry ‘is’’. Neetu said, “Ohhoo he is being you know what?” As soon as the video was shared Reddit fans took to the comment section and flooded it with comments. One of the fans wrote, “He probably was asking there “is" a career for her in Hollywood in a sarcastic way.” While another wrote, “Basically it was a dig against aishwarya rai put in form of question by nag jo and rishi kapoor acting high and mighty . Nagjo has done against every actress and actor he does not like by framing such questions.”

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, an old paper cutting of Neetu Kapoor’s interview where she spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s alleged flings resurfaced. In the interview, Neetu allegedly revealed that she caught her husband Rishi Kapoor “flirting on numerous occasions". She went on to disclose that she was usually the first person to learn about his affairs on outdoor shoots. Neetu Kapoor married the love of her life Rishi Kapoor on January 22, 1980. After that, she was last seen in the Shyam Ralhan directorial Ganga Meri Maa. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen.

Aishwarya Rai, on the work front, is seen less on the screen after her daughter Aaradhya was born. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan one and two. The film was a hit at the box office and even her performance was hailed by fans.