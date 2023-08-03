Rishyasringar Completes 82 Years: A Look At This S Soundararajan Film’s Cast And Story

The 1941 Tamil film Rishyasringar has completed 82 years of its release. It was directed by S Soundararajan, and the music was composed by Sarma Brothers and V Nagayya. The film was produced under Tamil Nadu Talkies. Rishyasringar has given birth to many prominent personalities in the South movie industry. Vasundhara Devi, who was a popular actress and a versatile musician of Tamil cinema in the 40s and 50s, made her debut with this film.

Actor Ranjan, who is famous for the film Chandralekha, also made his debut in this film. He was cast in the film Rishyasringar after the popularity of his earlier film Ashok Kumar, in which he had an uncredited role. Ranjan played the titular role of Rishyasringar in the film.

Another major South personality was seen in this film. He was S Balachander, who is also known as Veena Balachander. He was an influential director, who experimented with his films. In Rishyasringar, he played the role of a young Rishyasringar. He was 14 at the time, and he sang all four songs of the film. Actress Kumari was also seen in the film as a child artist, she played the role of Baby Rukmani.

The story of Rishyasringar is inspired by Hindu Mythology. Rishyasringar had the power to bring rain wherever he went. A sage finds a child in the forest; he gives him the name Rishyasringar. The child grows up without much knowledge of the world, but he has power within him. Because of his excellent penance, wherever he sets foot, it rains. The King Romapada of Angdesa is cursed by a Brahmin, the curse has made his land parched and poor. He hears of Rishyasringar and sends a courtesan named Maya to lure him and bring him to his country so that he can get rid of the curse. This was the story which was narrated in the film.