Rising India 2023: Mrunal Thakur Says Television Actors Were Stereotyped, 'But Everything Has Changed Now...'

Mrunal Thakur graced the News18 Rising India Summit on Thursday where she talked about the initial years of her career, reservations from family and more. The Sita Ramam actress also got candid about television actors being stereotyped and how that perception has changed drastically now.

When the actress was asked whether it was difficult for her to make a transition to movies from television especially when she was overexposed on television, Mrunal tactfully answered, “We have a stereotype. People have this perception that a television actor would only stick to doing television roles. But today, everything has changed now. All the platforms whether it is OTT, theatre, films, all the actors are getting abundant opportunities to showcase themselves. And what is important is that the tag of a ‘television actor’ is no more. And it’s been placed with an ‘Indian actress’. So today, I am an Indian actress and a proud one."

The actress added, “Many people used to tell me that you won’t be able to do it, please go back home. You are only made for television. Why are you wasting your time here? But I got to meet some film-makers whom I would like to thank. Infact, I would like to thank all those people who said ‘I can’t do it’. I am so happy to be sitting right in front of you and representing Indian cinema today. And honestly, I want to do something out-of-the-box. The journey has just begun and with your support and love,

I want to grow. I want India to grow and I just want to explore."

Mrunal Thakur has been a part of phenomenal films such as Super 30, Love Sonia, Jersey, Dhamaka, Toofan, Ghost Stories and Batla House to name a few. Her next film with Aditya Roy Kapur is titled Gumraah and it is slated to release on April 7.

