Rising India: Ayan Mukerji Reveals Brahmastra Part 2 And 3 Will Be Simultaneously Shot, Second Film To Release in 2026
Reported By: Titas Chowdhury

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 19:54 IST

Delhi, India

Ayan Mukerji spoke about Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 at Rising India Summit in Delhi. He revealed that the movie's Part 2 and 3 will be shot together simultaneously.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s passion project Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna was the most highly anticipated film of 2022. Upon release, it emerged as the biggest Bollywood grosser of the year. Made over a period of almost a decade, it crossed the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. And now, all eyes are set on the second installment of the action-adventure film, which will revolve around the story of Dev.

Speaking at the Rising India Summit, Ayan says that while the release of Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev might take a while, he reveals that he will simultaneously be shooting for the second and the third parts of the film. “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation," he states.

Ayan shares that he would want to give it all and leave no stone unturned to make it a story to remember. He remarks, “People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen."

While Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva might have raked in the moolah, the film also received critisism for its dialogues penned by Hussain Dalal. Reacting to it, Ayan candidly says, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming (platform). It’s probably the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that critisism very clearly."

The Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actor futher adds, “The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of that criticism came down to some aspects related to the writing and story of Brahmastra. I want to understand these things and make part two better."

