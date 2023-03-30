Rising India: Manoj Bajpayee Was Denied Entry Into Disco for Wearing Chappal, Says SRK Helped Him

Manoj Bajpayee was once denied entry into a discotheque because the actor was wearing chappals (sandals). Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, Bajpyee recalled the funny incident and said how Shah Rukh Khan and his friends helped him find shoes so that they could enter the venue. The actor recalled the time when he used to do theatre in Delhi. Once, he was doing a show for Barry Jones which also had SRK in it. After the play, they made a plan to go to discos.

Next, SRK and his friends looked for shoes all over the hotel but they failed to find one. However, one of the staff of the hotel offered his shoe to the Gangs of Wasseypur actor. Bajpayee said in Hindi, “Yaha jab aye toh Ghungroo walo ne bola yeh admi allowed nahi hai andar kyunki isne chappal pehna hua hai. Aur mere paas mein joota nahi tha aur mein chappal pehen ke ghoomta tha. Toh yaha par Shah Rukh aur uske dost jo hai woh dhoond rahe they pure hotel mein ki joota kaun dega free mein. Bohot der baad ek satff mila unhone kaha mera joota inko a jayega but baad mein de dena."

At the event, Manoj Bajpayee also shared an update on his most anticipated show The Family Man 3. When asked about the Raj and DK show, he jokingly said that a little birdie came up to him this morning and said that perhaps the shooting of the series will start by the end of this year and if they can save money, then they will do it. He said in Hindi, “Aj hi subha ek chidiya urte hue mere khidki pe baithi aur usne kaha, shayad shooting is saal ke ant mein kar sakte hai humlog. Aur agar paise bachne ke baad sab sahi ho gayi, toh shayad kar hi lenge."

Besdies The Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in Despatch and Joram.

