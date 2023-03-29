The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bomman and Bellie also joined News18 Rising India Summit via video call on Wednesday, March 29. During the session, the couple reiterated how they did not expect an Oscar for their documentary. “Thanks to Guneet because of her people know about us," Bomman said.

The couple also shared how their life has changed after the historic Oscar victory and shared that people now ask them for selfies too. “People have started recognising us. People are starting to take selfies with us," they said.

During the interaction, Bomman also mentioned that it is because of The Elephant Whisperers that people are now aware of how difficult it is to raise a baby elephant. “Even if you have a family emergency, you cannot leave because somebody has to take care of a baby elephant," he said.

Adding on the same, Guneet Monga, who was also present at the News18 Rising India Summit also said, “We did a press conference in Mumbai and it’s hard for them. They are so sufficient in the forest that it is beautiful".

She also called Bomman and Bellie ‘the most beautiful people’ and added that they are the ‘real stars’. “I am in awe of them. How much love do they have to give! They are so thoughtful and spiritual in their way. Their connection, their love story, and their love for the animals. It is beautiful. I am teary-eyed but it’s beautiful," Guneet shared.

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of this couple, Bomman and Bellie - who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. The film depicts the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature over the course of time. Set against the backdrop of the wild spaces of South India, The Elephant Whisperers highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable untamed spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

